Following the New York Giants disastrous loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, quarterback Daniel Jones is receiving support from an unexpected rival. As many started to point the blame solely onto Jones, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons stood up for the Giants QB.

Despite the Seahawks offense struggling, the defense completely overwhelmed the Giants in the 24-3 win. The Seahawks sacked Jones a whopping 11 times! In addition, Jones fumbled and threw two interceptions, including a 97-yard pick six to Seattle rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

Though Jones certainly made his fair share of mistakes and took the blame after the loss, he should not be the only player held accountable. Parsons pointed out the role of the offensive line while retweeting a clip the Hawks pass rush running free through the Giants clip. Parsons added the caption, “Very easy to say it’s Daniel jones.”

Very easy to say it’s Daniel jones….. https://t.co/ZZGZPbxmSL — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 3, 2023

If anyone would know about the Giants offensive line issues outside of New York, it's Micah Parsons. The 2x All-Pro was part of a Giants squad that sacked Jones seven times during a Week 1 40-0 shutout win on Sunday Night Football. In the game, Parsons nabbed one of the seven sacks on Jones.

It's no wonder Jones was rattled after he was under constant duress from the Seahawks offensive line. New York is already working to correct these woes after signing OL Justin Pugh Tuesday. The Giants' offensive line has been notoriously bad for years, and it's really come at a price for Jones' development. After a playoff appearance last season, the Giants are only averaging 11.5 points per game, dead last in the NFL. They will need the O-line to turn it around if they want to change the fate of their offense.