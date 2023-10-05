The Dallas Cowboys got a major scare during their 38-3 win over the New England Patriots when star linebacker Micah Parsons limped off the field with an injury. Parsons was able to return to the game after missing a few snaps, but is not at perfect health.

Though the knee injury is not serious, it's caused Parsons to be limited in practice. Parsons should be good to go Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers, but it's likely he won't be playing at 100%, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

From @GMFB: For the Sunday night game, #Cowboys standout defender Micah Parson (knee) and #49ers standout offensive weapon Deebo Samuel (knee) will both be at less than 100%. pic.twitter.com/4KhkbtqfAE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2023

The injury to Micah Parsons is a blow for the Cowboys' chances versus the 49ers this weekend. The Cowboys and 49ers are two of the top teams in the NFC, so their matchup on Sunday Night Football has been highly anticipated. Dallas is seeking revenge in this game after the 49ers have beat them in two consecutive playoffs.

However, the Cowboys will have to overcome their woes against the 49ers without Parsons at perfect health. Parsons has been the leader of a Dallas defense that is second in total yards, passing yards and first in points allowed. The third-year pro consistently wrecks havoc on other defenses and has four sacks and a forced fumble on the season.

The Cowboys were already going to have their hands full facing the 49ers offense. Running back Christian McCaffrey has been going ham as he leads the NFL in rushing and is tied for the league in touchdowns. In the pass game, quarterback Brock Purdy was a machine last week, going 20-21 while wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is coming off a 148 yard game.