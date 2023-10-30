The Philadelphia Eagles are 7-1 overall, first place in a competitive and talented NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys are 5-2, firmly in the rear view mirror in one of football's toughest divisions.

Recently Jerry Jones got brutally honest on his team's biggest needs ahead of Halloween's trade deadline. Quarterback Dak Prescott is not shying away from challenging Jalen Hurts and the Eagles prior to the teams' upcoming showdown, as evidenced by his latest comments.

The Cowboys are scheduled to travel to the City of Brotherly love for Sunday's 4:25 p.m. showdown.

Notorious for its caustic and hostile environment toward opposing fans, the city of Philadelphia is preparing for bedlam upon Coach Mike McCarthy's visit.

On Monday, the former Green Bay Packers and current Cowboys coach's most sarcastic take yet about Philly fans was revealed.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Philadelphia is a unique place to play. Why is it unique? “Friendly people.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 30, 2023

The Cowboys have their work cut out for them this week during practice heading into Sunday's showdown. McCarthy's QB Prescott ranks near the bottom of the NFL in passing yards compared to Eagles star Jalen Hurts, who currently ranks in the top ten.

Prescott is coming off of an admirable performance against ex-Super Bowl champion Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. Prescott threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns on 25-31 passing. It was a lights out performance from one of the sport's must up-and-down potential stars.

If Prescott, McCarthy and the Cowboys can overcome the initial storm the Eagles are likely to throw at them behind what should be a raucous crowd on Sunday, another upset victory is not out of the question.