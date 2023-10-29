While Jerry Jones refused to comment on the Dallas Cowboys' Week 9 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles since he doesn't want to “poke the bear,” quarterback Dak Prescott is different.

Sure enough, it's understandable why Jones doesn't want to give Philly any bulletin board material before their showdown. The Eagles are already difficult to beat as they are now, so what more if the Cowboys hand them an extra motivation. Prescott, however, is not running away from the challenge and is not afraid to talk about Jalen Hurts and co.

In fact, Prescott seems he would like it even better if they face an inspired Eagles team.

“Pour honey on me. I always say that. If you see me and a bear in a fight, pour honey on me. You can poke it. …Whether we talk or not, we know what's ahead of us. Great opponent,” Prescott shared, via Michael Gehlken of Dallas Morning News.

That's definitely what Cowboys fans want to hear from Dak Prescott. After all, if they want to dominate the NFC and make it back to the Super Bowl, they will have to face the Eagles one way or another. Not to mention that they are in the same division, making it more important for Dallas to take Philadelphia down.

Fortunately for the Dallas faithful, Prescott and the rest of the team head to Week 8 brimming with confidence. They trashed the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, with Prescott recording one of his best games of the season so far with 304 yards and four touchdowns against just one interception.

If Prescott can replicate that success against the 7-1 Eagles, it's not hard to see the Cowboys pulling off an upset.