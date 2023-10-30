The Dallas Cowboys are gaining steam, having won both their last two games. But even though they are on a roll, team owner Jerry Jones still thinks Dallas needs shoring up, particularly on the offensive line, which is something that can be addressed before the 2023 NFL trade deadline (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic).

Jerry Jones said he thinks the Cowboys have “some good depth” on the offensive line, but later added: “If you really looked at our team right now, the biggest need is depth in the offensive line.” As he also pointed out: “Everybody in the league is looking for starting offensive linemen. Everybody.”

The Cowboys have talent in front of Dak Prescott on the field, but Dallas' pass protection unit has also seen their depth get impacted by injuries. In their Week 8 showdown against the Los Angeles Rams, for example, they missed the services of veteran left tackle Tyron. The Cowboys also saw guard Chuma Edoga leave the Rams game in the second half because of an ankle injury that could potentially cost him at least a game.

The Cowboys' offensive line is not terrible, but like Jones said, if there's an opportunity to improve it, the team should at least take a look at some options.

Dallas entered Week 8 ranked just 20th in the league overall with an offensive sack rate of 7.14 percent and 21st with just 3.9 yards per carry.

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is on Oct. 31, while the Cowboys' next game in Week 9 is on Nov. 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road.