The Arizona Coyotes recently signed Adam Ruzicka off waivers after being released by the Calgary Flames. However, the veteran center finds himself on the waiver once again after a rather questionable video surfaced online.
For whatever reason, Adam Ruzicka posted a video on his Instagram Story that allegedly shows him being around drugs. The video went viral online on Friday. The Instagram Story has since been deleted. But it was too late for the former Coyotes center.
This video is from Adam Ruzicka's story on Instagram. He is a member of the Arizona Coyotes. But it might not be for a long time. Credit to: @kamil_schreiber. pic.twitter.com/oSICPSltwz
Arizona acted quickly in releasing Ruzicka, per Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff. The Coyotes officially terminated his contract in doing so.
“[Coyotes] have placed Adam Ruzicka on waivers for purposes of contract termination hours after a video surfaced on social media from what appears to be Ruzicka around drugs.”
This might be an all-time blunder from Ruzicka. Why would anyone, especially a professional athlete with a career, post a video like that? Ruzicka's actions forced the Coyotes hand. It's a shame it played out this way too, as Adam Ruzicka was given a new opportunity to carve out a role on a new team.
During his time with the Flames, Ruzicka recorded 40 points, 17 total goals, and 26 total assists. He has all the talent in the world but his lack of consistency on the ice made it hard for Calgary to put him in the lineup for much longer. Considering Arizona is one of the worst teams in the league right now, he could have earned a solid role on his new team. Instead, the Coyotes waived him after just three games.
Adam Ruzicka's future is completely up in the air at this point. We'll see if he's given another chance. But he may have to make a public apology and prove he makes changes teams want to see him make. The off the ice issues could be enough to keep him out of the NHL.