Will the the Coyotes find a permanent playing home amid ownership indecision?

The Arizona Coyotes are battling for momentum at the midpoint of the 2023-24 NHL season. Arizona has accumulated 49 points, ranking them sixth in the Central Division. The franchise was reportedly being pursued by Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia, but a new report suggests otherwise.

The Coyotes will not go through any immediate changes in ownership

Arizona is looking for a new site to host its games. The Coyotes play at Mullet Arena on the campus of Arizona State University as a temporary solution. It seems the franchises' ownership is in question amid the team's cold attempts to find a permanent home.

Thus, owner Alex Merueli could sell the team and give the franchise a better chance to remain local. Suns' Mat Ishbia is rumored to be a prime contender to take the team over.

However, the rumor has been dampened. A Suns executive reportedly did not return a message from Daily Faceoff when asked about Ishbia's interest in the team, per Frank Servavalli.

So where do the Coyotes go from here? Daily Faceoff outlined two other prime options for the franchise to find its next arena. Current ownership can finalize a location in Phoenix and start the development of the site, or it can relocate to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Regardless, Arizona is looking for improved production on the ice. The team is on a three-game losing streak amid its tough Central Division stretch. It will be interesting to see how things play out for the Coyotes entering the second half of the NHL season.