Jeopardy contestant and Cubs fan insults Albert Pujols while delivering correct question on quiz show

Sports is a frequent category on Jeopardy, and in one of the latest episodes of the popular quiz show, host Ken Jennings revealed the smiling face of former Major League great Albert Pujols in his St. Louis Cardinals uniform.

Jennings read a clue about the slugger, identifying the brilliant hitter as a player who retired after the 2022 season.

Jeopardy contestant Lloyd Sy was able to deliver the correct question as he knew that Pujols was the player pictured. However, Sy was not content to say “Who is Albert Pujols?” Instead, he inserted the word “wretched” in front of Pujols' name.

Jennings accepted the answer and raised an eyebrow concerning the comment. At that point Sy revealed that he was a diehard Cubs fan.

The Cubs and Cardinals are archrivals, and the hatred apparently remains intact when the Cubs fan is competing on Jeopardy.

Pujols completed a 22-year career in the Major Leagues following the 2022 while playing for the Cardinals. He spent 12 seasons of his career with the Cardinals, and he also played for the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He did a lot of damage throughout his career to the Cubs pitching staff, and Sy was happy to troll the future Hall of Famer during his moment in the sun on Jeopardy.

Albert Pujols finished his career with a slash line of .296/.374/.544. He had 703 home runs throughout his career, which is fourth on the all-time list behind Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth. Pujols also drove in 2,218 run during his long run in the big leagues.