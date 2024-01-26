Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden have the Los Angeles Clippers rolling to the fourth seed in the Western Conference, but will they have any players named starters in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?
On Thursday night, the NBA released the names of the Eastern and Western Conference starters for the NBA All-Star Game, which will be played in Indianapolis this February. The Clippers may end up having some reserves, but Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden were not named starters to the All-Star Team.
The LA Clippers will ZERO All-Star Starters in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game.
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden were not named starters despite the Clippers' 28-14 record and an NBA best 25-7 since Nov. 17th.
The starters for the Western Conference, which were announced during NBA on TNT's pregame broadcast on Thursday night, will be:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder
Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks
LeBron James – Los Angeles Lakers
Kevin Durant – Phoenix Suns
Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets
For the Eastern Conference, the NBA All-Star Starters are:
Tyrese Haliburton – Indiana Pacers
Damian Lillard – Milwaukee Bucks
Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics
Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks
Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers
Now the voting will shift over to the coaches, who will select the reserves for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. There's a legitimate chance that the Clippers get at least one All-Star from their trio of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden.
Paul George has eight All-Star appearances in his career, James Harden has 10 All-Star appearances in his career, and Kawhi Leonard has five All-Star appearances to his name, including being named the MVP of the 2019-20 All-Star Game
