On Thursday night, the NBA released the names of the Eastern and Western Conference starters for the NBA All-Star Game, which will be played in Indianapolis this February. The Clippers may end up having some reserves, but Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden were not named starters to the All-Star Team.

The LA Clippers will ZERO All-Star Starters in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden were not named starters despite the Clippers' 28-14 record and an NBA best 25-7 since Nov. 17th. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 26, 2024

The starters for the Western Conference, which were announced during NBA on TNT's pregame broadcast on Thursday night, will be:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Luka Doncic – Dallas Mavericks

LeBron James – Los Angeles Lakers

Kevin Durant – Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets

For the Eastern Conference, the NBA All-Star Starters are:

Tyrese Haliburton – Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard – Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers

Now the voting will shift over to the coaches, who will select the reserves for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. There's a legitimate chance that the Clippers get at least one All-Star from their trio of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden.

Paul George has eight All-Star appearances in his career, James Harden has 10 All-Star appearances in his career, and Kawhi Leonard has five All-Star appearances to his name, including being named the MVP of the 2019-20 All-Star Game

