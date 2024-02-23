It didn't take long for Albert Pujols to get that baseball itch again, or maybe he just never lost it. The legendary St. Louis Cardinals slugger is returning to a baseball clubhouse, and it will be in a new and exciting role.
Pujols is going to serve as the manger for one of the most popular teams in the Dominican Republic, Leones del Escogido, for the 2024-25 winter league season, per Escogido.com's Prensa Escogido. In 2023, the 44-year-old worked in an analyst capacity and as a special assistant to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after retiring from The Show the previous year. So, his passion for the game obviously still burns bright.
The future Hall of Famer will surely be tested, but he commands a huge amount of respect in the industry and possess a wealth of baseball knowledge. Pujols' native country will welcome him into this position with open arms. His new employer is ecstatic.
“We are beyond excited for him to take the reins of the Lions,” general manager and former New York Mets skipper Luis Rojas said, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold. “He is very excited to begin his managerial career with (Leones del Escogido), and we hope he will lead us to win a championship.”
The team last won a title during the 2015-16 season, when Rojas was its manager. Albert Pujols is determined to bring the same level of dedication he displayed in the batter's box for decades in the MLB to the Dominican Winter League. And if all goes well, maybe one day the three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star can find his way back to the Cardinals dugout.