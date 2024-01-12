Emma Stone wishes to be on Jeopardy and reveals she applies every year.

For someone accomplished, Emma Stone only has one wish—to play in Jeopardy.

Emma Stone says she dreams of going on Jeopardy and applies every June. “You can only take it once a year with your email address. So every June I take the quiz & they don’t tell you how you did… guess what, I haven’t gotten on the show. I watch it every single night and I mark… pic.twitter.com/xIiClRXKjH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 12, 2024

On Thursday's episode of Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, the actress and producer expressed her long-standing desire to be a contestant on Jeopardy. And it seems no one is stopping her despite her numerous accolades, including two wins at the 2024 Golden Globes for her role in Poor Things and as a producer.

“I apply every June and I don't want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy! I want to earn my stripes,” Stone emphasized during the podcast. However, despite her annual ritual of attempting the Jeopardy! contestant test, she has not been in the show. But with her efforts as of recently, she may just earn a spot on the iconic show.

Like her dedication to roles, Emma Stone confessed she also had commitments to the show. “I watch it every single night, and I mark down how many answers I get right. I swear, I could go on Jeopardy!”

Besides her Jeopardy dream, Stone acknowledged her recent wins at the Golden Globes, where she took home awards for best film actress in a comedy or musical and as a producer. In her speech, she expressed gratitude to her husband, Dave McCary, and others. “They might be on an airplane. Shaking. Scared. Unaware of where they are. All alone. Confused. But I hope they're all right.”

Emma Stone's aspiration to join Jeopardy! adds a charming layer to her already impressive career. Aside her friendship with Taylor Swift, it showcases her uncharted territories beyond the silver screen.