UFC president Dana White is still working on a potential fight between tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.
Earlier this summer, social media went crazy with the news that Musk and Zuckerberg were interested in fighting each other with White seemingly more than ready to take care of the promotional duties.
The government of Italy even reportedly reached out to the pair over potentially having the fight take place at the historic Colosseum.
But while any updates about the fight have cooled down in recent weeks, White provided a fresh update revealing that talks were still going on. The UFC head honcho also revealed that the Colosseum is a real possibility as the fight venue.
“It’s real,” White said on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast (via MMA Fighting). “They do want to fight. It’s real… It’s funny because we were talking about the Colosseum for that fight and I actually did have a meeting with the Minister of Culture’s team in Italy to actually hold that fight in the Colosseum if it would happen. We’re talking.”
Dana White previously claimed a fight between Musk and Zuckerberg would be the biggest of all time and he still maintains that same belief as he thinks it could do a billion dollars in revenue.
He also plans on building a killer undercard for the fight should he end up promoting the event.
“It’s one of those fights that if we did do that, I would build a killer undercard with tons of great fights, and then you’d have the main event,” White added. “Think about how big that fight is: two of the richest, most powerful guys in the f****** world are going to fight on the biggest stage ever. Everybody would [pay for it]! Who the f*** doesn’t want to see that fight? Who doesn’t want to see that fight? Everybody would watch it. That’s the kind of fight your f****** grandmother would watch. It’s a huge — [Donald] Trump would have to fight [Joe] Biden for a fight to be bigger than that.
“I think this thing does a billion dollars in revenue. A billion dollars. The biggest fight of all time was Conor [McGregor] and Floyd [Mayweather] which did four-point-something million pay-per-view buys, and the second-biggest one was Floyd and Manny [Pacquiao] which was literally right behind it.”