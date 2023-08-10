UFC president Dana White is still working on a potential fight between tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.

Earlier this summer, social media went crazy with the news that Musk and Zuckerberg were interested in fighting each other with White seemingly more than ready to take care of the promotional duties.

The government of Italy even reportedly reached out to the pair over potentially having the fight take place at the historic Colosseum.

But while any updates about the fight have cooled down in recent weeks, White provided a fresh update revealing that talks were still going on. The UFC head honcho also revealed that the Colosseum is a real possibility as the fight venue.

“It’s real,” White said on the Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson podcast (via MMA Fighting). “They do want to fight. It’s real… It’s funny because we were talking about the Colosseum for that fight and I actually did have a meeting with the Minister of Culture’s team in Italy to actually hold that fight in the Colosseum if it would happen. We’re talking.”

Dana White previously claimed a fight between Musk and Zuckerberg would be the biggest of all time and he still maintains that same belief as he thinks it could do a billion dollars in revenue.

He also plans on building a killer undercard for the fight should he end up promoting the event.