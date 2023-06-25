A fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg may not be as far-fetched as we think, and UFC President Dana White may be the one person that can make it happen. With Mark Zuckerberg finding a passion for watching and training MMA, he challenged Elon Musk to a fight. Musk accepted the fight with all seriousness and we may see the two tech mogul square off in the cage. Follow our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content!

“This would be the biggest fight in the history of the world, bigger than anything that's ever been done. It would break all Pay Per View records. These guys would raise, you know, hundreds of millions of dollars for charity…everyone would want to see it.”

While the banter between Musk and Zuckerberg has been all fun and games, Dana White reiterated that fact that he spoke to the both of them and they are “dead serious” about making this fight. With the UFC being the biggest fight promotion in the world, it's no surprise that Dana White would want to get involved if something were to come into fruition. After UFC Jacksonville concluded yesterday, White hopped on Twitter to tease the latest in the Zuckerberg vs. Musk saga.

White is clearly advocating for the fight by already making custom t-shirts and throwing the UFC logo on them. In the replies, White asked fans via Twitter Poll who they had winning the fight. The votes are close, but fans are giving Elon Musk the edge by the slightest margin of 52% to Zuckerberg's 48%.

Mark Zuckerberg has been active in his appreciation for the UFC and MMA as a sport. He's a diehard fan and watches most Main Cards, including renting out the Apex for his own personal fight card one time. Zuckerberg also trains Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and has competed in several grappling tournaments over the last year. As for Musk, there's no telling where his MMA training is at this point, but it's obvious that he can afford to find the best training possible if he were to ever carve out some time for a new challenge.

We'll keep monitoring this closely as it could truly be the biggest fight ever made…if it can get made. Who are you siding with in this one – Musk or Zuck?