The government of Italy has taken an unexpected approach in arranging what could potentially be the most epic fight in history, TMZ learns. Sources reveal that an official from the Italian Ministry of Culture reached out to tech moguls Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg about staging a UFC-style fight at Rome's iconic Colosseum.

Earlier this month, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg engaged in a public exchange, seemingly agreeing to some form of a cage match. Zuckerberg responded to Musk's request on Instagram with the words, “Send Me Location.” The idea gained significant attention, and now the Italian government wants to host the battle in the historic Colosseum, a legendary battleground known for its gladiatorial contests.

Reports indicate that both Musk and Zuckerberg are enthusiastic about the idea of fighting in the Colosseum. TMZ claims that Zuckerberg's team has relayed the offer to UFC President Dana White, who has previously stated that both billionaires are serious about their intentions.

Negotiations between Musk, Zuckerberg, and White have reportedly been ongoing for over a week, with discussions taking place multiple times each day. However, it remains uncertain whether the fight, if it were to happen, would occur inside or outside the ancient amphitheater. The Colosseum's limited capacity would only allow for a few hundred spectators in temporary seating within the arena.

While the Colosseum is primarily known for its historical significance and architectural beauty, it has occasionally hosted exclusive events. In 2003, Sir Paul McCartney performed a charity show inside the Colosseum for a small audience of 400 people, who paid high prices to attend. Other concerts have taken place just outside the structure.