UFC president Dana White defended his interest in making Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg — a fight he believes isn't a gimmick.

Ever since Musk and Zuckerberg seemingly agreed to having a billionaire showdown on social media, White has been aggressively hyping it up and seems all but ready to promote it under the UFC banner.

He revealed both parties were serious about the fight, stated it could be the biggest fight of all time, was wearing a shirt promoting the fight and posted polls on his various social media platforms asking his followers who would win.

It's fair to say White wants to see it.

However, some fans have labeled the UFC head honcho a hypocrite for labeling Francis Ngannou's desire to face a boxer as a gimmick fight and stating that his promotion doesn't do fights like that — only for him to book a BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 and then show interest in making Musk vs. Zuckerberg.

White responded to this criticism on social media, stating that unlike an MMA fighter facing a boxer in a boxing match, this fight is far from a gimmicky one.

“This isn’t a gimmick fight,” White said (via Fox Sports Australia). “Gimmick is MMA guys going to boxing and getting beat. We have seen it already and know how it ends.

“This is a fight between two of the most powerful richest guys in the world. Who will win? Who has seen this before? NOBODY. It’s also a crossover fight that literally EVERYONE will watch.”

In a separate comment, White reiterated that a fight between Musk and Zuckerberg would be the biggest of all time.

“I love doing MASSIVE fights that everyone wanna see,” he wrote. “This is the biggest one of all time. Fun s**t.”

Dana White has a fair point in this regard, and it's hard to blame him for wanting to promote a fight between the two tech moguls as just about every combat sports promoter would be doing the same.

If it actually does come to fruition, it will almost certainly be the biggest fight of all time as well.

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao had a record pay-per-view buyrate of 4,600,000 and generated over $400 million in revenue.

It's not hard to see Musk and Zuckerberg — two of the most famous men on the planet — breaking those records.