In an emotional culmination to a season defined by character and determination, Darnell Haney has been officially named the head coach of the Georgetown women's basketball team, succeeding the late Tasha Butts.
The announcement on Monday after the Big East title game follows an interim period filled with both tragedy and triumph, after Butts passed away before she could lead the team. Haney was initially brought on as Butts' top assistant, and stepped into the coaching role amid the heartbreak, guiding the Hoyas to a respectable 22-11 record and their first-ever Big East title game appearance.
Reflecting on his new official position, Haney expressed deep gratitude and humility, particularly about following in the footsteps of coaching legend John Thompson.
“Just to know that I’m going to be the head coach in a situation to even walk the halls of the great John Thompson, I’m just so thankful and so proud to be able to do that,” Haney said, as reported by Pat Eaton-Robb of the Associated Press.
The team's journey through the conference tournament, although ending in a 78-42 loss to UConn, was a testament to their spirit and tenacity, embodying the legacy of hard work and perseverance Butts envisioned. Forward Graceann Bennett highlighted the emotional and inspiring leadership of Haney, pointing to a bright future for Georgetown women’s basketball under his guidance.
“I am so elated an overjoyed for the future of the program and just so grateful that I had this opportunity to learn from him for the year,” Bennett said. “There’s much more to come for Georgetown women’s basketball with coach Haney as head coach.”
Darnell Haney developing a new culture for the Hoyas
Under Haney's leadership, the Hoyas have developed a culture of focus, clear objectives and familial support. Players like Kelsey Ransom credit him with providing direction and cohesion, fostering an environment where everyone is dedicated to the collective success and well-being.
“Taking a group of women who really don’t know what direction to look in when that happens and knowing that it could go really bad really fast, him being able to just get us together and put us on a path that is continuing to be difficult and hard and tiring, but so rewarding,” Ransom said.
The team's semifinal win over Creighton, coinciding with what would have been Butts’ 42nd birthday, was a poignant highlight of the season, seen by many, including Bennett, as a divine affirmation of their journey and efforts.
“I think it speaks to truly her hand in this season,” Bennett said. “I’m a very spiritual person and I have no doubt in my mind that the way things happened for us and that energy was divine.”