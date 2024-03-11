The Georgetown women's basketball program came out with an upset 55-46 win over Creighton to advance to the Big East Championship game for the first time in program history, and after the game Kelsey Ransom spoke about the team's ability to stay the course after losing their head coach Tasha Butts to cancer in October.
“Man, I love you coach Tasha, and I wish you were here to see this, but it's Tasha Tough always, and we did it for her this year,” Kelsey Ransom said, via John Fanta and Fox Sports 1. “So, first time in program history, so let's go out there and do the thing.”
Georgetown women’s basketball lost its head coach, Tasha Butts, to cancer at the age of 41 in October. This team has played for her all year. They were picked 10th in the Big East.
Ransom led the Hoyas in scoring with 14 points, while Alex Cowan also scored in the double digits with 12.
Georgetown women's basketball won on the back of its defense over Creighton. It will likely take a better offensive performance to take down UConn in the Big East Championship game on Sunday. Regardless, for Georgetown to go 22-10 overall to this point in the season given the circumstances is remarkable.
For Georgetown to make the NCAA Tournament, the Hoyas will likely have to secure an automatic bid by beating UConn in the Big East Championship game. It would be a big upset, as Georgetown lost in blowout fashion twice to UConn earlier in the season, but a win would undoubtedly be an emotional moment.