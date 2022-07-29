Davante Adams is one of the most intriguing fantasy players heading into the 2022 NFL season. Adams has consistently been a dominant receiver in the NFL and in fantasy but is on a new team this year.

Adams was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. This reunites him with his college quarterback and best friend, Derek Carr. Adams has made headlines by comparing his former QB Aaron Rodgers to Carr.

He compared the two quarterbacks, which sparked a ton of attention on social media. Rodgers took a shot back, comparing Adams to his new wide receiver one, Allen Lazard.

It was a funny exchange, but the transition from Rodgers to Carr will be a tough one. Rodgers is one of if not the most talented thrower of the football ever. He has won four MVPs in his career, including back-to-back seasons. Carr is a good quarterback, but he is not on the same level as Rodgers.

He will need time to establish a connection with Carr to remain a top-tier receiver. Davante Adams is a talented player and will surely figure it out.

With that said, here is Davante Adams’ Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season with the Raiders.

