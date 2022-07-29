Davante Adams: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season with Raiders
Davante Adams is one of the most intriguing fantasy players heading into the 2022 NFL season. Adams has consistently been a dominant receiver in the NFL and in fantasy but is on a new team this year.
Adams was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason. This reunites him with his college quarterback and best friend, Derek Carr. Adams has made headlines by comparing his former QB Aaron Rodgers to Carr.
He compared the two quarterbacks, which sparked a ton of attention on social media. Rodgers took a shot back, comparing Adams to his new wide receiver one, Allen Lazard.
It was a funny exchange, but the transition from Rodgers to Carr will be a tough one. Rodgers is one of if not the most talented thrower of the football ever. He has won four MVPs in his career, including back-to-back seasons. Carr is a good quarterback, but he is not on the same level as Rodgers.
He will need time to establish a connection with Carr to remain a top-tier receiver. Davante Adams is a talented player and will surely figure it out.
With that said, here is Davante Adams’ Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season with the Raiders.
Davante Adams 2022 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season with the Green Bay Packers, Adams caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was the second highest scoring receiver in fantasy behind Los Angeles Rams star wideout Cooper Kupp.
The 29-year-old’s route-running gets him open, and he is a tough cover for defensive backs. While he may not have the same fantasy value with a new team, he is still one of the top receivers in football. He can play physical and has good speed to complement his route running.
His all-around game makes him tough for defenses to match up with. However, it won’t be easy for Adams in his new division. The AFC West is the best division in football, with all four teams talented enough to make it to the playoffs. The Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos, and Kansas City Chiefs are all good teams that will be competitive. Las Vegas will be right in the thick of it with these teams, coming off of a playoff appearance last season.
The addition of Adams improves their offense immensely, and he will play a big part for the Raiders. This will allow him to still hold good value in fantasy. He will get the top corners of each time lined up against him and get double-teamed, but that has not deterred his play in the past. On the other side of Adams will be Hunter Renfrow, who is another excellent route runner. They also have Darren Waller at tight end and Josh Jacobs at running back.
With these other good players alongside Adams, defenses won’t be able to solely focus on him. He averaged 21.5 points per game in fantasy in PPR ESPN leagues, which also ranked second behind Kupp.
His value places him as a late first or second-round pick. It could be risky to use a first-round selection on Davante Adams as he settles into his new team. However, he is still one of the best receivers in the game, and his talent level and boom potential could be worth the risk.