Research revealed these games are too hard to complete – Dead Cells is the crowned the hardest

A JeffBet study reveals the toughest video games, with Dead Cells as the most challenging, offering insights into gamer preferences.

Gamers worldwide often relish the thrill of a challenging video game, but where does one draw the line between exhilaration and exasperation? A recent comprehensive study conducted by online casino JeffBet sought to answer this question by delving into the realm of gaming to identify the 50 most abandoned games. The study, driven by a curiosity about player preferences and their gaming limits, scrutinized player reviews to unravel the reasons behind these abandonments and pinpoint the most demanding titles. The analysis encompassed various factors, including average completion time, typical completion rates, the percentage of players who abandoned each game, and the reasons behind their decisions.

Among the myriad of games analyzed, one title emerged as the undisputed champion of challenge: Dead Cells. Released in 2018, Dead Cells has become notorious for its daunting difficulty, with a staggering 26% of players admitting defeat and abandoning their quest. This game's unforgiving nature proved to be a true test of gamers' skills and perseverance. However, it's worth noting that not all players succumbed to the game's difficulty, as 27% of determined gamers proudly claimed victory over this challenging title.

An intriguing aspect of Dead Cells' dominance in the realm of difficulty is its paradoxical status as the quickest game to complete among the top ten. Adept players required an average of just 29 hours to conquer all achievements, showcasing the remarkable feat of those who dared to take on this formidable challenge.

The second spot for difficulty was claimed by Disco Elysium, a game that challenged 21% of players beyond their limits. What sets this game apart is the varied reasons behind its abandonment. A substantial 37% of those who abandoned the game cited a lack of enjoyable gameplay as the primary reason, while 16% found it excessively lengthy. This diversity in reasons for abandonment highlights the multifaceted nature of player preferences and tolerance levels.

In the third position for difficulty was Celeste, an indie game from 2018, with over 19% of players deeming it too challenging. Celeste, while presenting a formidable challenge, also boasted the highest completion rate among the games analyzed. More than 56% of players successfully finished it, showcasing that difficulty does not always deter determined gamers. The average completion time for Celeste was 37.5 hours, providing an insight into the dedication of those who undertook this challenging journey.

Securing the fourth position for difficulty was Super Meat Boy, released in 2010. This game proved to be a formidable foe for 18% of players who admitted defeat due to its challenging nature. Super Meat Boy's legacy as a challenging platformer endures, and its place among the top five in this list reinforces its reputation.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Vampire Survivors emerged as the least difficult title among the games analyzed, with only 7% of gamers finding it too tricky to complete. An intriguing revelation was that 35% of players considered the game overly long. However, Vampire Survivors did not claim the top spot for lengthiness, as Binding of Isaac required an average of 139 hours to complete.

In light of these findings, a spokesperson from JeffBet offered valuable insights and advice for gamers. They emphasized that seeking help when playing a video game is nothing to be ashamed of and that many games are intentionally designed to be challenging. They encouraged gamers to remember that gaming is meant to be an enjoyable experience and that resources like YouTube playthroughs and advice forums are available to help take the pressure off. Additionally, they suggested considering personal goals before selecting a game, whether aiming for completion or simply passing the time. Finally, they highlighted the value of watching walkthroughs for general guidance, collectibles, achievements, or hidden easter eggs.

The study conducted by JeffBet offers a fascinating glimpse into the world of gaming challenges and player preferences. While Dead Cells has claimed the crown as the most challenging game, it serves as a testament to the resilience and determination of gamers who seek to conquer the most formidable of gaming obstacles.