The well-loved rogue-like, Metroidvania-inspired action-platformer Dead Cells now has a release date for the PlayStation 5.

Dead Cells PlayStation 5 Release Date: June 29, 2023

The #PS5 version of Dead Cells is coming to digital stores on 29 June! Use haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, audio feedback and lighting to take your runs to the next level. Owners of the PS4 version will be able to upgrade for free! #deadcells #PlayStation5 — Motion Twin (@motiontwin) June 26, 2023

The PS5 version of Dead Cells will be coming out on June 29, 2023. At the moment, it is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The tweet from MotionTwin, the developers of the game, said that PS5 players will be able to “use haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, audio feedback and lighting to take your runs to the next level.” Additionally, players who already own the PlayStation 4 version of the game do not need to buy the game again. They will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of the game for free.

It wasn't mentioned if the DLCs of the game will also be ported to the game's PS5 version. However, it is highly likely that they will be. This includes the game's crossover with Castlevania, which came out back in March. Should news come out stating otherwise, we will be sure to let you know.

The announcement came as a welcome surprise to many fans of the game. One resounding comment, however, seems to be that players want a cross-save functionality between all versions of the game. Dead Cells currently does not have cross-save functionality, and as such players couldn't carry over progress from one platform to another.

That's all the information we have about the PS5 release date of Dead Cells. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.