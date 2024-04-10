The time has finally come and the UFC will see a monumental celebration for its 300th Pay-Per-View card as we're set to bring you betting predictions and picks for what could be the greatest lineup of all time. The night will begin in the Bantamweight (135) Division as former champion and No. 8-ranked Deiveson Figueiredo takes on another former champion in Cody Garbrandt. Check out our UFC odds series for our Figeuiredo-Garbrandt prediction and pick.
Deiveson Figueiredo (22-3-1) has gone 11-3-1 in this UFC en route to holding the Bantamweight Championship. He fought Brandon Moreno a record-setting four times from 2020-23, to which he couldn't retain his title in the end. He came back and faced Rob Font with a unanimous decision win and he's ready to make another run at the belt. Figueiredo stands 5'5″ with a 68-inch reach.
Cody Garbrandt (14-5) has gone 9-5 in the UFC while also holding the Bantamweight title. Garbrandt took some time off following two consecutive losses in 2021, but he bounced back last year with impressive wins over Trevin Jones and Brian Kelleher. He was slated to fight Figueiredo in 2020 and after the bout fizzled, he finally gets his chance at UFC 300. Garbrandt stands 5'8″ with a 65.5-inch reach.
Here are the UFC 300 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC 300 Odds: Deiveson Figueiredo-Cody Garbrandt Odds
Deiveson Figueiredo: -305
Cody Garbrandt: +255
Over 1.5 rounds: -190
Under 1.5 rounds: +160
Why Deiveson Figueiredo Will Win
It must have been odd for Deiveson Figueiredo to prepare for any fighter besides Brandon Moreno after their three-year saga, but he came back very sharp and calculated against a dangerous striker like Rob Font. Figueiredo was able to look past Font's power and boxing while implementing his own striking and advancing position in the wrestling. While it wasn't a vintage finishing performance for Figgy, he was able to refine his game and adapt on the fly while facing a perennial contender in the division. He'll be met with the same kind of power in facing Garbrandt, but Figueiredo knows he has the grappling skills to finish this fight.
Deiveson Figueiredo will be giving up some height and size in this matchup, but his reach should serve him well in sticking his jab and shooting for takedowns. Garbrandt boasts an impressive 80% takedown defense, so it may be hard for Figueiredo to bring him down into top position. Expect Figueiredo to slowly close the distance with his striking as he waits for his opponent to make a mistake. From there, expect him to work towards the back as he looks for a submission finish.
Why Cody Garbrandt Will Win
Cody Garbrandt has looked great since taking time off and he gave us a vintage performance with his last first-round knockout of Brian Kelleher. The power is still apparent after all these years and while people can assume Garbrandt is a veteran in this fight game, he's still just 32 years old and in his athletic prime. Sure, he's been through some wars and his chin may not be what it used to, but he's still got his power and his hands don't seem to be getting any slower. If this fight stays in boxing range, Garbrandt could see success in tagging Figueiredo with some stinging shots.
Cody Garbrant is most known for his creative and flashy striking, but he got his start as a wrestler and has tremendous takedown defense. He also scrambles well during the transitions and he'll be extremely tough to keep on the ground for an extended amount of time. Garbrandt should look to keep this fight standing and moving in-and-out of range to avoid Figueiredo's reach and overhand shots. If he can stay defensively sound, he stands a great chance to get this upset.
Final Deiveson Figueiredo-Cody Garbrandt Prediction & Pick
This will be one of the highest-level fights to even open a Pay-Per-View card and it should set the tone for the rest of the fights later in the night. Deiveson Figueiredo is coming into this fight following a great bounce-back performance and after facing someone other than Brandon Moreno, we got to see more of his dominant side come out. Cody Garbrandt is also at the top of his game right now and he could certainly pose issues as the underdog with his quick boxing.
All in all, I think this fight will really be determined by which fighter can be more defensively responsible. Both guys are lethal strikers and we should see a tense game in the standup. The slight grappling edge goes to Deiveson Figueiredo, but he'll have a hard time bringing Garbrandt to the canvas with his takedown defense.
For our prediction, we'll roll with the favorite in Deiveson Figueiredo to get the win. His grappling advantage should be the difference and I expect him to take advantage of any mistakes from Garbrandt and find top position as a result. Let's roll with Figueiredo to get the first win of the night.
Final Deiveson Figueiredo-Cody Garbrandt Prediction & Pick: Deiveson Figueiredo (-305); OVER 1.5 Rounds (-190)