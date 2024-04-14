It appears the hype around Kayla Harrison was entirely justified. The two-time Olympic Judo gold medalist made an explosive splash in her UFC debut at UFC 300, submitting former bantamweight champion Holly Holm in the second round.
The opening moments of the bout were electric, with both women acutely aware of the stakes. Holm, known for her precision striking, attempted to keep Harrison at bay with long jabs and sidekicks. Harrison, however, was undeterred, looking to close the distance but it was Holm who initiated the grappling and then that quickly changed for the worse for Holm.
From there, she expertly transitioned to Holm's back, threatening with thunderous ground and pound. Demonstrating her veteran experience, Holm was able to stay safe and ride out the round to get to round two.
In round two, undeterred, Harrison relentlessly pursued another takedown, this time with an explosive double-leg that planted Holm firmly on the canvas. Harrison immediately moved to mount, raining down punches and elbows on a suddenly overwhelmed Holm. While Holm valiantly tried to defend herself, Harrison's dominant position was too much.
This time, Holm’s defenses were less effective, and Harrison quickly transitioned to the back advancing to back mount. After some vicious ground pound as she flattened her out, Harrison was able to slip her arm underneath Holm's neck and squeezed with everything she's got, Holm had no choice but to tap, succumbing to Harrison's superior grappling.
The crowd erupted as Harrison celebrated her dominant victory, proving her doubters wrong and firmly establishing herself as a legitimate threat in the UFC's bantamweight division.
In the post-fight interview, an elated Harrison was brimming with confidence. “I told you I was coming for that belt,” she declared. “I will be the champion by the end of the year.”
Harrison's bold proclamation sent a shockwave through the division. Her impressive debut, coupled with her proven pedigree in Judo, makes her an undeniable contender for the title.
While there was understandable skepticism surrounding Harrison's transition from Judo to MMA, those concerns have been silenced. She displayed well-rounded skills, including powerful takedowns, stifling top control, and a dangerous submission game.
The bantamweight division is stacked with talent, but Harrison has immediately thrust herself into the title picture. Current champion Raquel Pennington would present a formidable challenge, yet Harrison's Judo background and raw athleticism could pose a serious stylistic threat.
Other contenders, such as Julianna Peña, and Amanda Nunes (if she returns from retirement) must also be factored into the equation. None of them will offer Harrison an easy path to the gold.
With her emphatic victory over Holm, Kayla Harrison has firmly etched her name in the UFC history books. Her journey to the top has just begun, and the MMA world waits with bated breath to witness what she'll accomplish next. The bantamweight division just got a whole lot more interesting.