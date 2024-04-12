The stage is finally set and the UFC will see its biggest card ever when UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill kicks off from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. All 26 fighters were able to make weight on Friday ahead of the 13 scheduled bouts and fans will be treated to an action-packed night of Main Event caliber fights. Check out our UFC odds series for our UFC 300 Best Betting Props.
The Main Event is set to feature a monumental battle for the Light Heavyweight Championship as current champ Alex “Poatan” Pereira takes on the former champion Jamahal Hill, who looks to regain his belt after relinquishing due to injury. The respect is there, but these two want nothing more than to walk out of that cage the reigning Light Heavyweight Champion of the UFC.
The Co-Main Event will feature a war atop the Women's Strawweight Division as current champion Weili Zhang will take on fellow countrywomen and hungry title challenger Xiaonan Yan. It'll be the UFC's first all-chinese title fight and both women have a ton of respect for each other and pride to be representing their home country.
With the weigh-ins behind us, all there's left to do is close the cage door and get these fights underway. We've already made out expert picks for each bout, but let's take a look at some value plays and have fun betting method props for some of these matchups. Dana White already announced special $300K performance bonuses for the athletes, so let's take a look at some of our best prop bets for UFC 300.
Here are the UFC 300 Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC 300 Odds: Best Betting Props
Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic Fight Goes the Distance (+155)
Diego Lopes wins by submission (+275)
Kayla Harrison wins by KO/TKO/DQ (+350)
Max Holloway wins by Decision (+250)
Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic Fight Goes the Distance (+155)
Both of these men have the physical tools to be Light Heavyweight Champion and with the title being decided in the Main Event, this could be a good opportunity for one of them to punch their ticket to a shot at the belt. Aleksandar Rakic comes back to action following a 22-month layoff and he looks great physically ahead of this fight. He's fresh without having to take damage in a while and he's been talking about how excited he is to get back into action.
Jiri Prochazka will look to get back on track following his injury and loss to Alex Pereira, but he's capable of making his way back to a title fight in this division. His unorthodox style lends itself to a longer fight and he may take some time to feel Rakic out as he does with most of his opponents. Rakic will also be measured in his approach and could take a round or two to acclimate to being back in action. For that reason, I like this fight to see the distance as both men try to preserve themselves during this one. The respect for the power will also be mutual, so I don't expect either fighter to take many risks or chances throughout this fight. Let's take the plus money for this one to see the judges' scorecards.
Diego Lopes wins by submission (+275) vs. Sodiq Yusuff
Before reading any further, it's worth noting that Sodiq Yusuff has never been submitted in his pro career and he's got six more UFC fights under his belt than Diego Lopes. Yusuff has faced skilled grapplers in the past and while he's primarily a stand-up kickboxer, he's very adept on the ground and has tremendous defense against the wrestling. He's easily the toughest opponent Diego Lopes has had to face and this fight should be a classic with how close both of these fighters are in skill.
However, Diego Lopes has a massive wave of momentum behind him and it's apparent his confidence is growing with each passing fight. The confidence is newfound as his success in the UFC and now Lopes has the determination that he can finish anyone in the division. I expect him to face some adversity early in this fight, but his world-class jiu jitsu should be able to bail him out at numerous points in the fight. Let's roll with Diego Lopes to win by submission as he finds a win from another unlikely position.
Kayla Harrison wins by KO/TKO/DQ (+350) vs. Holly Holm
Kayla Harrison has been building up to this moment for quite some time and she'll be facing an absolute legend in Holly Holm for her debut. Still, Harrison is supremely confident in her skills and she'll have a massive grappling advantage in this one. We're still waiting to see how her skills transfer against some of the best fighters in the world, but she's been vocal about her plan to dominate this fight with her ground-and-pound while spilling blood onto the canvas.
Holly Holm is an extremely tough fighter to bring down with her takedown defense, but I expect Harrison to waste no time in implementing her Judo throws and finding top position on the ground. While the betting lines favor this fight to see a decision, we like Harrison to finish this fight from a ground-and-pound position. With her physicality, she can find mount quickly and begin raining unanswered shots en route to an early stoppage from the referee.
Max Holloway wins by Decision (+250) vs. Justin Gaethje
Max Holloway has taken ample amount of time to prepare for this fight and as with all of his recent camps, he's been keeping the live sparring to an absolute minimum. It's a technique Holloway has honed over the years and it does a great deal from preserving his chin for the kinds of wars he's usually involved in. He also looks great at 155 pounds and clearly bulked up ahead of this fight, which should even further help his durability.
Justin Gaethje is one of the hardest fighters to take to a decision with the way he brawls, but I expect Hollway's consistent jab to deter Gaethje from walking him down like he usually does. Gaethje will certainly have the power advantage here, but Max Holloway may put on a show with his hand speed and footwork. Ultimately, I think Holloway will be better prepared for this fight and the long camp behind him should give him the juice to outlast Gaethje over the entirety of this fight.
