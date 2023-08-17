Clayton Kershaw continues to look good after getting activated from the injured list. In his second start since his return from the IL, Kershaw helped the Los Angeles Dodgers dominate the Milwaukee Brewers in a 7-1 victory at home Wednesday night. However, the veteran southpaw was not too satisfied with his performance, even saying after the contest that his Brewers counterpart, Wade Miley, had a better outing than him.

Via the Associated Press (h/t ESPN):

“Better to be lucky than good,” Kershaw said. “The last one (start) was better than this one. Games like tonight where you don't really have your best stuff, it's definitely a huge blessing to have such a great team. I think Wade (Miley) honestly pitched better than I did. He just had some unlucky breaks.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Clayton Kershaw logged in five innings on the mound and was charged for only a run on three hits. He issued two walks and only struck out two hitters in 71 pitches during this time on the mound. Miley, on the other hand, lasted five innings on the mound as well, surrendering three earned runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

In any case, Kershaw was good enough for the Dodgers to extend their win streak to 10 games. He also has LA's robust run support to thank for, with Mookie Betts and company making contributions.

Kershaw improved to 11-4 with a 2.48 ERA and 1.03 WHIP in 18 starts so far in 2023. His next scheduled start will be against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.