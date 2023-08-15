The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Brewers Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Brewers Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won eight games in a row. A team which was just 39-33 through 72 games looks very different through 117 games. Los Angeles is 32-13 in its last 45 games. As a result, the Dodgers are 71-46, which is one of the three best records in baseball. The Dodgers went from being a wild card team in early June to being a sure-fire division champion in a heartbeat. They are also in great position to get a wild card-round bye and move directly into the National League Division Series in October.

If the Dodgers want to lock down that No. 2 seed in the National League and guarantee a bye in the wild card series, they can beat the Milwaukee Brewers, the current National League Central leader and the team which holds the No. 3 seed in the Senior Circuit. The Brewers are 65-54, seven games behind the Dodgers for that second seed. If Milwaukee wants to make a real run at that second seed, it needs to win this midweek series at Dodger Stadium. The odds are long for the Brew Crew, but if they want to create a conversation, winning this series is a must.

Here are the Brewers-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Dodgers Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-118)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Dodgers

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Extra Innings

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

*Watch Brewers-Dodgers LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are red-hot, but having won eight in a row, Los Angeles is due for a bad game. Over 162 games, every big winning binge eventually comes to an end for the great teams, and every bad losing streak comes to an end for the bad teams. The Dodgers are bound to lose at some point. Also keep in mind that the Dodgers just crushed the hapless Colorado Rockies in a four-game sweep. The Rockies are a really bad team. The Dodgers have been beating teams at or below .500 in recent weeks, such as the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres, and the Oakland Athletics. The Brewers, 11 games over .500, are easily the best team the Dodgers have played in a few weeks. The matchup might get the Dodgers off balance. Plus, the Brewers need this game and this series a lot more than the Dodgers do. Urgency and motivation are in the Milwaukee column for this game.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman playing great baseball. The Dodger bullpen has stabilized. It is not hemorrhaging late-inning runs the way it was for much of the first half of the season. Everything is coming together for Los Angeles, and that's the main reason the Dodgers will cover the spread.

The other note to mention is that while Milwaukee has won four in a row, the Brewers took advantage of a terrible Chicago White Sox team over the weekend. The Dodgers represent a dramatic leap in the quality of competition for Milwaukee. The Brewers — who have feasted on the Cincinnati Reds this year but have been relatively ordinary against most of the rest of the majors — will have a hard time against this Dodger lineup and roster. It's a different challenge.

Final Brewers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are better, but they're due for a bad game. Stay away from this one.

Final Brewers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5