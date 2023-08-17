Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers have looked invincible of late. After taking down the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday night at home, 7-1, they moved just a win on Thursday away from a sweep of the National League Central leaders, while also extending their undefeated streak to 10 games.

Betts is relishing the success the Dodgers are having, which he also credits to the team's concerted effort on the field.

“This run we're on right now is a shoutout to everybody. It takes everybody to put something together like this,” Betts said following the win (h/t SportsNet LA).

Clayton Kershaw started for the Dodgers, and while did not have the smoothest of performance, he was solid overall nonetheless. The future Hall of Famer tossed five innings of one-run ball with two strikeouts on 71 pitches. The Dodgers' bullpen made sure not to waste Kershaw's effort as three relievers combined to blank the Brewers the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, Betts was once again sensational at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a walk and four runs scored. Fellow NL MVP candidate Freddie Freeman went 2-for-5 with a run.

If not for that 8-3 loss to the San Diego Padres on Aug. 5, the Dodgers would have had a 15-game win streak heading into Thursday's series finale against the Brewers, whose back-to-back losses to LA reduced their lead atop the NL Central division.

The Dodgers, who now lead the NL West by 10 games with a 74-46 record, will look to further extend their win streak when they give the ball to Lance Lynn Thursday.