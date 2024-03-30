The Los Angeles Dodgers have raced out to a 3-1 start on the season in the National League West and now Manager Dave Roberts' team is looking forward to getting back to full strength again. The Dodgers' staff ace, Clayton Kershaw, got an injury update recently that will capture the attention of fans across the great state of California.
The news came as Shohei Ohtani made his Dodgers debut and began seeking a key statistical accomplishment in one of the most important categories for a hitter. An eye-opening stat on Roberts was also pointed out and it's likely to raise the eyebrows of more than a few critics of Los Angeles' National League team.
The Kershaw update was a positive one for Dodgers fans as reporter Jack Harris shared the news on his X account Saturday.
Kershaw Announces Target Date for Return
Kershaw almost certainly won't pitch in April and is instead targeting a return this May, according to a report from Harris on X.
Clayton Kershaw said he has been ramping up the intensity in his throwing program, and is hoping to be throwing off a mound at “some point in May”
— Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) March 30, 2024
Kershaw, a longtime, childhood friend of L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, is one of the most successful and accomplished pitchers of his generation. Now 36 years old, Kershaw is still firmly in the prime of his career based on last season.
The Dodgers ace finished the season with a 2.46 ERA. He struck out 137 batters and had a win-loss record of 13-5. The 6-foot-4, 225 pound left-hander has only had an ERA over four one time in his career, during his rookie season with the team in 2008.
Dodgers Star Responds to Kershaw News
Fellow Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler responded to the Kershaw news with a comment on X. He said he loved the news while adding a highlight reel of Dodgers starting pitcher Bobby Miller throwing a 98 mph fastball.
I love this https://t.co/IRSRu0Lg80
— Walker Buehler (@buehlersdayoff) March 30, 2024
The Dodgers could have one of the best starting rotations in MLB yet again once Kershaw makes his long-awaited debut. As Buehler continues to work through struggles that have emanated from spring training and Kershaw works his way back, Dodgers fans as well as Roberts, Ohtani and the rest of the team are doing their best to wait as patiently as possible.
The Dodgers are already one of the hottest teams in MLB and now they are on course to become even more successful in the coming months.
Miller Notches Career-High
Miller fanned 11 hitters on Friday against the Cardinals, a career-high for the 24-year-old rising Dodgers star.
The 6-foot-5, 220 pound hurler from Elk Grove Village, Illinois was selected 29th overall by Roberts' team out of Louisville. He has what it takes to join Kershaw, Ohtani, and Buehler among the Dodgers' top players in the coming years if he continues to improve and Roberts' team continues to its successes as the season begins to heat up.
The Dodgers were scheduled to take on the St. Louis Cardinals at 9:10 pm ET at Dodgers Stadium on Saturday.