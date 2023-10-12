The Los Angeles Dodgers are in big trouble in the NLDS as they have dropped the first two games of the series and are now facing elimination in Wednesday's game three. The Dodgers are taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks, and while LA was favored when the series began, the Diamondbacks have dominated the series from the very beginning. The Diamondbacks scored six runs in then first inning of game one and forced the Dodgers to take out ace Clayton Kershaw before the first inning was even over. It was an awful performance by Kershaw, and he'll be the first to tell you that. However, if the Dodgers can force a game four, there's a chance that he could get the start.

“I believe in Clayton until the end,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said according to a tweet from Matthew Moreno. “I think that his track record, the recency of what he's done — certainly it was the worst outing of his career — but I still believe that there's a good one in there.”

If Clayton Kershaw does get the start in a potential game four, he will obviously have to be much better than he was in game one. The Dodgers went on to lose that game 11-2, and then they lost game two 4-2.

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks are currently tied in game three as the series has shifted over to Arizona. If the Dodgers win game three, game four will stay in Arizona, and a game five would be back in Los Angeles. The Dodgers have been one of the best team in the MLB all year long, but they now have to win three games in a row against the red hot Diamondbacks if they want to advance to the NLCS. It should be an exciting finish to what has been an exciting series.