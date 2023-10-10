Who saw this one coming?? After winning the NL West division by a whopping 16 games, the Los Angeles Dodgers all of a sudden find themselves down 2-0 against their rival Arizona Diamondbacks! With their backs up against the wall, this series will shift to the desert at Chase Field where the dramatics could be at an all-time high! Let's check out our MLB odds series where our Dodgers-Diamondbacks prediction and pick will be revealed.

Although Los Angeles defeated Arizona eight times during the regular season, it appears that the Dodgers have run into possibly the hottest team in all of the MLB playoffs in the Diamondbacks which certainly doesn't bode well for the boys in blue. Nevertheless, the Dodgers are still as talented as it gets and are very much alive in this series despite the circumstances. On the mound for Game 3 will end up being veteran righty Lance Lynn. During the regular season, Lynn was 13-11 overall with a below-average 5.73 ERA.

As it stands, the Arizona Diamondbacks are only one win away from returning to the NLCS for the first time since 2007. In shocking fashion, the 84-win D-Backs have yet to lose thus far in the postseason and are a perfect 4-0 against both the Brewers and Dodgers. With a red-hot offense and pitching staff that has buckled down in fierce fashion to keep runs off the scoreboard, the D-Backs will turn to hurler Brandon Pfaadt who last gave up three runs in only 2.2 innings pitched against Milwaukee. Will he be due for a bounce-back outing?

Here are the Dodgers-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Playoffs Odds: Dodgers-Diamondbacks Game 3 Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+106)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-128)

Over: 9.5 (-122)

Under: 9.5 (+100)

How To Watch Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game 3

Time: 9:07 ET/6:07 PT

TV: TBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Year after year, the Dodgers enter the postseason bonanza as a legitimate contender to win it all only to fall flat on their faces. Indeed, Los Angeles has been a regular season juggernaut for the better part of the last decade, but the Dodgers only have a singular World Series title next to their name coming in the COVID-19-shortened season of 2020. Simply put, the Dodgers no longer have time to be messing around as another lost season could be around the corner if they don't get it together in a hurry.

If the Dodgers are going to prolong their season and also cover the spread in doing so, be on the lookout for Los Angeles to attack Arizona with the bats which have mainly been stagnant in the first two games of the season. In the 18 innings combined, Los Angeles has accounted for only four runs offensively and have struggled against the mighty arms of the D-Backs. Let's not forget, Chase Field is quite the hitter's ballpark and the Dodgers did manage to boast the second-most runs in all of baseball during the regular season. Simply put, this LA lineup is due. Keep your eyes peeled on superstar outfielder Mookie Betts who has remained hitless in the series thus far and is due for a breakout performance.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

On the brink of making history, do the Diamondbacks have what it takes to stay locked in and focused on the task at hand? While only time will tell, it is hard to deny how impressive Arizona has been not only in this series but also during the entirety of the postseason up to this point.

In order for the D-Backs to eliminate any hope within the Dodgers clubhouse, jumping out to an early lead and forcing the Los Angeles Dodgers to come from behind will be vital. So far, both games in this series have been in favor of the Diamondbacks striking first with a rude awakening in the form of a crooked number on the scoreboard.

Most impressively, this Diamondbacks pitching staff has been absolutely electric all series long. To kick things off, it was starter Merrill Kelly who dished out a superb starting outing in Game 1 before Arizona's season-long ace Zac Gallen held the Dodgers offense in check during Game 2. Clearly, the recipe for success has been dependable and dynamic starts from this Arizona pitching staff and they could once again be a big reason why the D-Backs have their way against the Dodgers.

Not only will playing with a roaring home crowd behind them be a major boost for this squad, but it is also hard to put into words how imposing outfielder Corbin Carroll has been this season. After earning All-Star honors for the first time in his career, Carroll has already recorded three hits in the trio of playoff games so far and is quickly becoming one of the more dangerous hitters on either side of the diamond.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Game 3 Prediction & Pick

Yes, Arizona possesses all of the momentum heading into Game 3, and the Dodgers look like they're in trouble. Indeed, LA has not been swept in the postseason since the 2006 NLDS versus the New York Mets and although the Dodgers could end up winning this one, it will be the red-hot D-Backs that at least cover the spread.

Final Dodgers-Diamondbacks Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-128)