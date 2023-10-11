Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Kiké Hernandez announced that he will be in the lineup for the Dodgers third game in the National League Division Series (NLDS) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hernandez was told by manager Dave Roberts on the flight over he would be playing center field for the game and batting seventh.

Ahead of the game, Hernandez said, “I’m ready. I don’t think this team brought me here to win 100 games. They brought me here to win in situations like these,” via Matthew Moreno.

Kiké Hernández said Dave Roberts told him on #Dodgers flight to Phoenix that he would be in the lineup for Game 3. "I'm ready. I don't think this team brought me here to win 100 games. They brought me here to win in situations like these." pic.twitter.com/q2qMi3VhmG — Matthew Moreno (@Matthew__Moreno) October 11, 2023

In game two, Kiké Hernandez hit an RBI after starting the game on the bench. The 32-year-old didn't join the Dodgers until July, when he was traded from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for. This is Hernandez's second stint with the Dodgers after he played in Los Angeles from 2015-2020 and won the World Series with the team in 2020. He has also played for the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins.

Through two games, the Diamondbacks have dominated the series and won both matches. Despite playing in Los Angeles, Arizona won Game 1, 11-2 and Game 2, 4-2. Prior to this series, the Diamondbacks defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 in the Wild Card.

The Dodgers are looking to come back in the series so they have a shot at advancing to the NLCS. If Los Angeles loses the series, it will be a huge disappointment after they came into the postseason with the No. 2 seed. Whoever wins the series will play the winner of the Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves series for a chance to play in the World Series.