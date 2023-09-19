At the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers had a trade in place to land Eduardo Rodriguez from the Detroit Tigers. However, Rodriguez said no. With the right-hander on the bump for the Tigers in their Monday matchup against the Dodgers, manager Dave Roberts sounded off on the trade that almost was.

After denying the trade, Rodriguez said that he liked what Detroit was building and preferred to stay with the Tigers. Los Angeles could argue they have a brighter present and future than the Tigers. But for Roberts, the reason doesn't matter. If Rodriguez didn't want to be a Dodger, then let him, via Matthew Moreno of Dodger Blue.

“No. Not from me,” Roberts said when asked if he had thought about ‘what-ifs' with Rodriguez. “I think if a guy doesn't want to be here for whatever reason, then cie la vie. It's all good.”

The Dodgers have been without Walker Buehler all season due to injury. Tony Gonsolin suffered a season-ending injury midway through the year. Recently, Julio Urias was placed on the exempt list due to another domestic violence charge. All in all, Los Angeles could use another lights out pitcher to pair with Clayton Kershaw and the resurgent Lance Lynn.

However, if that pitcher doesn't want to be in Los Angeles, then it doesn't matter to Dave Roberts. He would rather win with players who are proud to wear Dodgers across their chest.

So far that has worked out for the Dodgers. Los Angeles is currently 13.5 games up in the NL West with their 91-57 record. The Tigers on the other hand are eight games out of the NL Central at 70-79.

Roberts is hoping this series shows Rodriguez what's to love about the Dodgers.