Some intense inter-league action will be on tap for later tonight as the Detroit Tigers make a rare trip to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Let's check out our MLB odds series where our Tigers-Dodgers prediction and pick will be revealed for all to see.

With four wins in a row next to their name, the Tigers could possibly be playing the best baseball they have played all year long. Even though their 70-79 record isn't where they wanna be en route back to the playoffs, it is a vast improvement after nearly losing 100 games in 2022. In an attempt to send shockwaves around the league, Detroit will call upon southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez who is 11-8 with a 3.32 ERA.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers just keep humming along like they always do. At the moment, Los Angeles is an impressive 91-57 and are 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the best record in all of the National League. With yet another NL West division title belt well on their way, the Dodgers are clear contenders to win the World Series for the second time in four seasons. Projected to get the start on the mound for LA will be the savvy veteran in Lance Lynn who is a dead-even 11-11 to go along with a 5.94 ERA.

Here are the Tigers-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Dodgers Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-137)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How To Watch Tigers vs. Dodgers

TV: Bally Sports Detroit/Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

While the odds are stacked against them heading into this one, don't tell this team that. Not only are they in the midst of a lengthy winning streak, Detroit also enters this competition with a 38-36 winning road record which is a testament to how improved this squad is from a year ago.

Nevertheless, Detroit's margin of error is forever slim versus a stellar Dodgers squad and keeping mistakes to a minimum will be a must. For starters, this offense has crushed a total of 12 home runs the past couple of weeks and have been stepping up in a big way. Overall, the Tigers have been quite sluggish to say the very least at the plate in 2023 as they possess one of the worst offenses in all of Major League Baseball, but their improvement over the course of the past handful of games has been impressive.

Most of all, it is this elite pitching staff that has raised more than a few eyebrows this season. On paper, Tigers pitching has held hitters to a measly .242 batting average and have even posted a 1.25 WHIP all together. With someone like Eduardo Rodriguez expected to make the start later this evening, there is a great opportunity for this lefty and the rest of these pitching arms to leave the Dodgers bats stunned. If they can get through the first few frames unscathed, then watch out for Detroit covering the spread!

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers already have the NL West division on locks and their postseason spot is nowhere in doubt, but there is no question that Los Angele is still fighting to dethrone the mighty Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the National League.

In order to continue upon that quest and avoid a massive letdown at home versus the Tigers, the Dodgers will benefit from Lance Lynn and his experience against the Tigers over his career. All the way back in May, Lynn led his former club in the White Sox to a 12-3 victory in which he surrendered only three runs on three hits and has faired well against Detroit over the years. With his savvy veteran expertise, the Dodgers should have an advantage right from opening pitch.

Overall, this offense that possesses such premier prowess that it is hard to imagine that they won't inflict a hefty amount of damage against this Tigers pitching staff. Not to mention, but this offense also rakes against left-handed pitching and is not afraid to turn mistake pitches into crooked numbers on the scoreboard. Without a doubt, this offense will more than likely make a huge difference on Monday night.

Whether it is Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, James Outman, or even Max Muncy making some noise at the plate, the biggest reason why the Dodgers will cover at home is due to their array of overwhelming weapons offensively.

Final Tigers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Don't get it twisted, the Tigers could totally cover the spread, but it's unlikely. Side with the Dodgers in this one who are an impressive 85-63 against the spread this season.

Final Tigers-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+114)