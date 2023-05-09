Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Miami Dolphins signed former Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers tight end Tyler Kroft to a 1-year contract, according to a Tuesday tweet from NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport.

“The #Dolphins have signed TE Tyler Kroft to a 1-year deal, per agent @MikeMcCartney7,” wrote Rapoport.

A former 3rd-round pick from Rutgers, Kroft has spent eight seasons with four franchises since he was first selected in the 2015 NFL Draft. He earned as many as 404 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2017, when the Bengals went 7-9-0 under head coach Marvin Lewis.

Tyler Kroft played in 11 games and started in four for the 49ers last season, garnering 57 receiving yards and four receptions on five targets. He took down 28-yards and one reception during a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in December, a game that saw quarterback Brock Purdy throw for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

Miami’s offense placed fourth in the NFL with 4,765 receiving yards and 11th with 368 receptions. Their 30 receiving touchdowns put them on par with the 49ers, the Seahawks and the Minnesota Vikings. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle led the charge with 1,710 and 1,356 yards, respectively, while tight end Mike Gesicki placed fourth on the squad with 362.

Gesicki and tight end Durham Smythe combined for 491 receiving yards in 2022. Smythe has a $3.4 million cap hit in 2022, while tight end Eric Saubert will have a $1.7 million hit, according to Spotrac.

The Dolphins were expected to decline the fifth-year options for offensive lineman Austin Jackson and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene earlier this month. Both Jackson and Igbinoghene were first-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

‘The #Dolphins are not expected to exercise the fifth-year option on their 2020 first-round picks, OL Austin Jackson and CB Noah Igbinoghene,” NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. “Barring a late surprise, just 12 of 32 options will be picked up, plus one player (Jordan Love) extended.”