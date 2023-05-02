Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The deadline to make decisions on fifth-year options has come, and many teams have declined the option. The Miami Dolphins decided to decline the option for two players that were first-round picks in the 2020 NFL Draft: OL Austin Jackson and CB Noah Igbinoghene, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

‘The #Dolphins are not expected to exercise the fifth-year option on their 2020 first-round picks, OL Austin Jackson and CB Noah Igbinoghene. Barring a late surprise, just 12 of 32 options will be picked up, plus one player (Jordan Love) extended.’

It was a really low number of options this time around and Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love is perhaps the biggest name. The Kansas City Chiefs also notably declined the option on RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Noah Igbinoghene was the 30th overall choice in 2020 out of Auburn, and he played just nine games for the Dolphins last year with three pass deflections and one interception. Austin Jackson entered the NFL with a ton of hype after a stellar career at USC, and the Dolphins expect him to be a starter this year despite missing much of last year with various injuries.

The Dolphins did pick up the option for QB Tua Tagovailoa, which was an obvious decision, and they are hoping to make a return to the playoffs this year after finishing 9-8 and sneaking into the Wild Card spot in the AFC.

However, the AFC East got tougher with Aaron Rodgers coming to the New York Jets, and let’s not forget about the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots.