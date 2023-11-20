Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa doesn't want his Miami teammates to be complacent despite their incredible 7-3 start.

The Miami Dolphins improved to 7-3 on the season with an impressive win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. Despite having clear control of the AFC East, though, Tua Tagovailoa doesn't want his team to be complacent.

With Sunday's victory against the Raiders, the Dolphins made sure to maintain some separation between them and the Buffalo Bills, who are the only clear threats to their dominance in the division. The Bills are now 6-5 on the campaign following their win over division rivals, New York Jets.

While the Dolphins are in the right path as they try to make their second straight playoff appearance for the first time since the late 1990s, Tagovailoa made sure to emphasize that they still have a lot of work to do. In his postgame presser following their 20-13 win, the Miami quarterback echoed what other champion athletes like Kobe Bryant have said before: “The job's not done.”

Tua on 7-3: “The job’s not done.” pic.twitter.com/ZiaJATiv2c — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 19, 2023

That is definitely what Dolphins fans want to hear from their quarterback. It's great to see the team thriving and establishing themselves as legitimate playoff contenders. However, at the end of the day, they have yet to prove anything.

Not to mention that the season is far from over, and there are still a lot of things that can happen. They might have a great shot at making the playoffs, but until it's official, they have to keep the pedal to the metal.

Fortunately for Tua Tagovailoa and Dolphins, they have an incredible chance to further solidify their spot at the top of the AFC East when they play struggling New York Jets and Washington Commanders in Weeks 12 and 13, respectively. If they can take care of business against those two teams, the postseason will be within reach.