Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill continues to set records after huge outing against the Raiders, joining the likes of Jerry Rice and others.

As the NFL season goes along for the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to break records every chance he gets. Another couple were achieved for the dynamic play-maker after the victory to the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday afternoon.

Hill once again put up an impressive performance as he reeled in 10 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. The stat-line resulted in the former Chief to be the tenth time he's had at least 10 catches, 140 yards, and a touchdown, which ties all-time great Jerry Rice and Andre Johnson according to NFL.com's Dante Koplowitz-Fleming.

Another impressive feat Hill accomplished is that he became “the first player in the Super Bowl era to top 1,200 receiving yards within his team's first 10 games of a season.” Before the era mentioned before, the only players to have done that were Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch in 1951, Raymond Berry in 1960, and Charley Hennigan in 1961.

Hill's quest for 2,000 receiving yards

It's been known that Hill's goal for this season besides winning a Super Bowl with the Dolphins is to reach 2,000 receiving yards. For him, it was a proclamation he made on his podcast “It Needed To Be Said” in July of this year.

“I will break 2,000 yards next year, bro,” Hill said on his “It Needed To Be Said” podcast, a part of the Vocal Podcast Network, in July. “2,000 yards was on my bucket list to get before I leave this league — 2,000 yards and another Super Bowl — and we getting that. Believe that.”

The connection between him and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been on full display this season and it was especially evident when the Alabama-alum found Hill streaking in the middle for a 38-yard touchdown where the receiver out-ran the defense. One of the reasons why Hill believes he'll reach these huge marks is because of the “quarterback play” according to the NFL Network.

“The quarterback play that we have is amazing, as you can see Tua [Tagovailoa] has been delivering, I feel like, all training camp, and the way that our head coach and our OC design plays for us is ridiculous,” Hill said. “My job is really easy; I just got to stay healthy, I just got to keep my attention to detail and just know where to be at on the field at all times for my quarterback. Then I'll be able to make those plays to get where I want to be at, which is 2K.”

Hill feeling more comfortable in the offense

Another factor for Hill is understanding the scheme of head coach Mike McDaniel more and what he wants to accomplish. Now in his second season with the Dolphins, Hill feels way more comfortable in every aspect whether it be his chemistry with Tagovailoa, knowing the playbook, and the game “slowing” down as he said to the media in June.

“For me going into Year 2, it's all about learning the playbook more, understanding where Tua [Tagovailoa] wants me to be at on the field and how just everything operates,” Hill said on June 8. “Last year for me was like a blur. I had to come, I had to learn the playbook, I had to get to know my teammates. And this year everything has slowed down. Last year, I was just out there balling. I was just out there just using all athleticism. Like, ‘Here, Tua, I'm going to be here and we're just going to do that.' So this year should be a crazier year.”

Building off of their win against the Raiders, Miami has a key AFC East matchup next week as they travel to take on the New York Jets. Currently, Hill and the Dolphins are at the top of the division at 7-3.