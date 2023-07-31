Well, ain't this the most surprising development of all-time. The 2021 AFC Championship Game featured a trash-talking battle between Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill and Cincinnati Bengals CB Eli Apple. After a couple of years, both players hilariously find themselves playing on the same team, with the latter joining the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

Of course, there will be questions about both players after having an incredibly public argument. Mike McDaniel addressed this by saying that Apple hasn't sent a mean tweet to Hill, which is a start. The Dolphins head coach also made a hilarious quip about the new CB of the team, per Joe Schad.

““As far as I know there have been no negative tweets to Tyreek.” – Mike McDaniel on Eli Apple, who is here to compete for playing time. What role does McDaniel envision for Apple? “Fruit,” McDaniel quipped.””

Leave it to McDaniel to make the dad joke. Apple was signed by the Dolphins a few days after star cornerback Jalen Ramsey underwent surgery that would force him to miss a good chunk of the season. Ramsey, who was traded to Miami this offseason, is expected to be out until December. That would mean that the former All-Pro cornerback will miss more than half of the season.

While Apple is nowhere near the player that Ramsey is, he should be a serviceable option for the Dolphins while the latter is on the end. Apple gained a bad reputation due to his brash trash talk and his play during the Bengals' Super Bowl loss. However, Apple is still a solid CB who can function as the CB3 on a championship team.