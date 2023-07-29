The Miami Dolphins shouldn't be overly concerned by Jalen Ramsey's knee injury. Why? As kickoff of the 2023 NFL season fast approaches, the superstar cornerback seems ready to attack rehab from surgery on his torn meniscus with self-reliant vigor.

A day after undergoing surgery on his left knee, Ramsey posted a meme on Twitter meant to pump himself up for an eventual return to the field this season.

Ramsey suffered the injury toward the end of Dolphins training camp practice on Thursday, quickly getting carted off the field. Though initial reports suggested he'd be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks, the most recent intel is that Ramsey won't suit up again until December.

Either way, it's safe to say the 28-year-old is approaching this unfortunate turn of events with a positive outlook.

“Surgery went well,” Ramsey tweeted Friday with a praying emoji. “To my teammates & fans, thank you for the prayers and support!! I promise I will attack this rehab and be back stronger than ever. This will just (be) part of the greater story down the stretch. Adversity is opportunity!”

Miami acquired Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams in early March, sending tight end Hunter Long and a third-round pick to Southern California. Once healthy, Ramsey is poised to team with incumbent starter Xavien Howard to give the Dolphins one of the best pairs of cornerbacks in football.

Expect second-round pick Cam Smith to see an increase in snaps during training camp with Jalen Ramsey out, potentially grabbing a starting spot until the six-time Pro Bowler returns.