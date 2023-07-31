The animosity behind Eli Apple and Tyreek Hill is officially a thing of the past now that they're teammates with the Miami Dolphins.

Apple told the media all is well between him and Hill after his first practice with the Dolphins on Sunday, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

“His locker is literally right across from mine,” Apple quipped. “I saw him earlier today in the locker room and we were chopping it up a little bit at the training and breakfast table. We all good. It's all love. We're on the same team. All love.”

The lightning-fast Hill introduced his new teammate to the Dolphins coaches and defensive squad this weekend. For his part, Apple appreciated the warm welcome in sunny South Florida.

Eli Apple on his first day with the Miami Dolphins. He said no beef with Tyreek Hill today, and that Hill introduced him to a lot of his new teammates. pic.twitter.com/cBIEqnylYt — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) July 30, 2023

Eli Apple and Tyreek Hill are finally on the same page

Eli Apple gushed about Tyreek Hill, his former adversary. The former thought Hill's otherworldly athletic abilities bodes well for the Dolphins.

“He's definitely one of the most athletic athletes in the world,” Apple said. “Everyday going against him is going to make everybody better.”

The feeling between Apple and Hill is mutual. The two standouts competed against each other in the 2021 AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs. Evan McPherson's 31-year field goal propelled Cincy to Super Bowl LVI against the LA Rams.

Apple called Hill a baby after the final whistle. Fast forward one-and-a-half years later, it's all love between the two former adversaries.

Eli Apple agreed to a one-year contract with the Dolphins on Sunday following Jalen Ramsey's meniscus injury that will sideline him until December.

When Hill learned about the transaction, he tweeted, “Monday's practice gone be fun.”

For sure, Hill and Apple will do a lot of jawing and yapping in Dolphins practice. However, it's evident they don't harbor a grudge against one another. With both guys on board (especially when Ramsey returns), the Dolphins will challenge the Buffalo Bills for supremacy in the AFC East this season.