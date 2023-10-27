Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert himself has given an injury update about his status for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots.

He told the media Friday afternoon that he will play according to the NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. The running back was dealing with an ankle injury that had him miss Wednesday's practice, but was then upgraded to “limited” on Thursday. This serves as great news for not only Dolphins fans, but for the team as Mostert has been a wrecking ball and a huge part of that explosive offense.

A lot of attention goes to the passing attack led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but the running game is just as important to the success of the Dolphins this season. Mostert was fifth in the NFL heading into Week 8 in rushing yards with 474 and stands as the top running back in the league with nine rushing touchdowns.

It's a sigh of relief as the Dolphins can't stand to bare another running back absence as they put exciting rookie De'Von Achane, who was lighting up the league, on the injured reserve. Luckily, Jeff Wilson Jr. is starting to get healthier as he'll likely be the No. 2 after Mostert due to his familiarity with head coach Mike McDaniel's system because of their time together with the San Francisco 49ers.

Nevertheless, the Dolphins look to bounce back after the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on primetime last Sunday. A win against the Patriots at home would mean a season sweep against the rival.