When the Miami Dolphins offense is clicking, there may be no team that produces more fantasy football scoring. As the Dolphins look to bounce back from their Week 7 Philadelphia Eagles loss, Mike McDaniel dropped a Jeff Wilson update that'll interest both Miami and fantasy football fans.

McDaniel said he was hoping to get Wilson some added touches in Week 7. However, the gameplan dictated otherwise. Heading into their Week 8 matchup against the New England Patriots, McDaniel is looking to ensure that Wilson sees the field, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

“We were planning on getting Jeff some touches last week,” McDaniel said. “We always get frustrated when the game goes a certain direction. I have a heightened desire to get him some touches this week, but we will let the game play out and let the players on the field decide how many touches they receive by their performance.”

While he was active against the Eagles, Wilson didn't receive a carry. He did catch a pass for 4 yards, but he wasn't truly acclimated in the offense in his first game back from rib and finger injuries.

The Dolphins were hoping to rely on rookie De'Von Achane as their running back. However, a knee injury has taken him off the field. Miami then turned to veteran Raheem Mostert who has for the most part succeeded. However, 45 scoreless yards against the Eagles has Mike McDaniel wanting more.

Despite the injury to Achane, the Dolphins are still the No. 1 rushing team in the NFL, averaging 162.3 yards per game. Getting touches in Miami's offense has been the key to fantasy football success. If McDaniel holds true on his wish to get Wilson more touches, he will certainly become much more vital to the Dolphins and fantasy football owners.