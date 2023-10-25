The Miami Dolphins boast the best offense in the NFL at the moment, but the injury bug has bitten Miami's high-powered scoring unit ahead of a Week 8 tilt with the New England Patriots. NFL leading receiver Tyreek Hill missed practice on Wednesday alongside Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert who is battling an ankle injury, according to Ian Rapoport.

Mostert has started every game in the backfield for the Dolphins so far this season. He has split the work in more than half the games but is still fifth in the league in rushing yards through seven weeks, 14 yards ahead of Miami teammate De'Von Achane. Mostert's nine rushing touchdowns and 11 total scores lead the league.

With Achane also on the sideline after being added to injured reserve last week, the Dolphins desperately need Mostert healthy or risk using some unknown pieces in the backfield on Sunday. Jeff Wilson Jr. made his season debut last week, seeing the field for seven snaps. He had one reception for four yards and did not have a single carry.

Mostert played all but one game last season and led the Dolphins in rushing, scoring five total touchdowns. He already has more than half the rushing yards he had last season in seven games this season and is on pace to top 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his NFL career.

Raheem Mostert has a couple of more days to get healthy enough for Sunday's divisional game. The Dolphins are 5-2 and coming off their second loss of the season.