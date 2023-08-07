The Miami Dolphins, for much of the 2022 season, appeared to be a team that had a legitimate shot at making some noise in the postseason. That is thanks in large part to Tua Tagovailoa's continued improvements as the team's star quarterback, and he seemed to have a really good connection with head coach Mike McDaniel, who was just in his first season as the team's play-caller.

Sometimes all it takes for a team to click is improved harmony and comfort level behind the scenes. And if Tagovailoa's comments are any indication, that is exactly what happened for the Dolphins last season.

Speaking during Dolphins training camp, Tua Tagovailoa revealed just how different the vibes are in the locker room with Mike McDaniel at the helm compared to his first two seasons with Brian Flores — including “heightening” the joy of the game for him.

“We have so much fun. If you were to ask me this question two years ago, you probably would’ve never seen our guys get as excited on a sideline because it felt like more of a job,” Tagovailoa said, per Peter King of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On the surface, that isn't exactly too bad of a shot from Tagovailoa to his former head coach, if it even was a shot. Playing for the Dolphins is his job after all. But in a profession where every sort of competitive advantage matters, maintaining team morale amid moments of adversity is crucial in separating the team from the pack and its razor-thin margins.

Even then, the Dolphins were not a bad team with Brian Flores at the helm. They put up a 10-6 record in 2020, and then 9-8 in 2021. Despite not making the playoffs, those records are not too shabby. And to put things in greater perspective, the Dolphins won just 9 of their 17 games in 2022, so it's not like McDaniel was a miracle worker.

But it's important to note that Tua Tagovailoa encountered his fair share of injury woes, hampering the Dolphins' 2022 season in the process. So given how promising things looked for them early in the year, the Dolphins could take the next step in 2023, especially with a year of Mike McDaniels' tutelage under their belts.