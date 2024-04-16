Brian Flores has yet to find a new head coaching job since being let go by the Miami Dolphins and filing a lawsuit against the NFL. But it's possibly in favor of the Minnesota Vikings right now as they recently hired him as defensive coordinator. Now, the veteran coach opens up about what's going on with the lawsuit.
The Vikings' defensive coordinator was asked if his lawsuit with the league is potentially affecting his head coaching calls. Flores claimed, “There's no way to know,” according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.
“Brian Flores confirmed he didn't receive any head coach interview requests during this cycle. ‘And I don't really have control over that situation. I will say that I'm very happy where I am. It's been a great offseason. I haven't spent this much time with my family in a while… There's no way to know. It's not really something I'm spending a lot of time thinking about. I try to be where my feet are, and that's here with the Vikings. I try not to worry about things I have no control over.”
That's probably the best answer he could have given. With all of his attention on coaching the Vikings, Brian Flores can simply do things that he can control. For now, his lawsuit against the NFL is out of his hands and it'll play out however it'll play out.
Maybe Flores will become a head coach at some point down the road. But for now he's going to serve as a highly regarded defensive coordinator. The Vikings have a solid coaching staff and with the right moves during the NFL Draft, they could bounce back sooner, rather than later.
What's next for the Vikings?
Minnesota currently owns the No. 11 and 23 picks of the NFL Draft. Those two picks give the Vikings multiple options. They can sit and pick and acquire some exciting young talent to the roster. Some believe they're planning on using the picks to trade up for a rookie quarterback.
Nothing is guaranteed but the Vikings are in a great spot to improve the roster through the NFL Draft. After losing Kirk Cousins, the quarterback position is of dire need. There are several other holes on the roster but none are as glaring as the quarterback role.
If they choose to trade up it's expected they'd want to select one of Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, or even JJ McCarthy. However, if the Vikings choose to sit and wait, there's a chance they could select someone like Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix.
There is a scenario the Vikings don't select a quarterback in the first round. If that's the case, then Sam Darnold would likely serve as the starting quarterback next season. That wouldn't be an ideal situation for Minnesota. But they'd at least have a good roster that's deemed a quarterback away for next season.
The future outlook for this team is unclear. However, it will become much more clear once the NFL Draft is over with.