In the NFL, the best ability is availability. No matter how good you are, it doesn't matter if you aren't able to stay on the field. Last season, Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa missed a good chunk of the season after suffering multiple concussions. With that in mind, Tua is doing everything he can to protect himself from injury. In a recent interview, the QB talked about the measures he's taking to ensure he doesn't get injured, per Michael David Smith.

“Just a lot of heavier weights, a lot more reps with the heavier weights,” Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa said. “Everything I did this offseason entailed to what would keep me on the field for the entirety of the season. We understand that freaky things can happen. it’s football, it’s a physical sport, not everything you prepare for is what you can get. But I did the best I could to get myself ready and prep for this season as far as injuries go.”

Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions last season, mostly due to sacks he took. When observing these injuries, one will notice that the concussions didn't come from helmet-to-helmet hits. Rather, these injuries were due to Tua's head hitting the turf. Because of that, the Dolphins QB took measures to ensure that he wouldn't suffer from the same injury again.

The Dolphins QB's training includes him training in Jiu Jitsu, which is mainly focused on grappling. Tagovailoa's main objective in learning the martial art is learning how to properly break his fall. Most of his hits (including the hit in Week 4 against the Bengals) saw the QB fail to tuck his head in properly before hitting the ground. Tua's newfound wrestling and grappling knowledge should hopefully teach him how to deal with tackles better.

Additionally, Tua put on more weight and muscle in order to take hits better from opposing rushers. The Dolphins QB will also wear a new helmet at the start of the season, one designed to better protect his head. Ultimately, the best course of action for both Tua and the Dolphins is for the star to avoid sacks altogether.