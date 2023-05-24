Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Miami Dolphins had an up-and-down 2022 season. Tua Tagovailoa’s health was a primary subject of discussion due to his concussion concerns. The team ended up finishing 9-8 which narrowly placed them in the NFL playoffs. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel recently said he’s not satisfied despite making the playoffs in 2022, per Carter Owen of miamidolphins.com.

“All I’ve seen is an offense, I’ve seen a team that isn’t satisfied with where they’re at,” McDaniel said. “They see 2023 is an opportunity to really move past where we were last year. And that’s the way they’ve approached it. Here with the Miami Dolphins, we come to work to get better. And we don’t spend any time or any focus on anything but that.”

Dolphins: Mike McDaniel’s critical offseason

Mike McDaniel needs to lead the Dolphins in a positive direction in 2023. They have the pieces to make a legitimate postseason run after getting a feel for the playoffs this past year.

The Dolphins head coach admitted that this offseason has been a “critical” one for him, per miamidolphins.com as well.

“It was kind of a critical offseason for me,” McDaniel said. “I didn’t look at our offense, and say, ‘Wow, we did all this stuff good.’ I saw all the stuff that we could improve upon. Now, the stuff that the players and coaches did last year, you shouldn’t minimize that because there was substantial growth, but that’s not where we’re trying to go.”

Following the substantial growth Miami saw in 2022, 2023 will be a big year for McDaniel and the Dolphins.

Dolphins trending in positive direction

Miami’s offense is strong and the defense is coming along. Are there still questions that need answers? Sure, but the Dolphins will have high expectations heading into the regular season.

As long as injuries don’t play too much of a role in 2023, we can expect Miami to improve their win-loss record and potentially make a deeper playoff run.