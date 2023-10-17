The Philadelphia Eagles lost their first game of the year Sunday to the New York Jets 20-14. Following the game, former Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb criticized the offense for targeting A.J. Brown too much instead of spreading the ball around.

During a call on 94WIP, McNabb suggested that Brown's sideline argument with quarterback Jalen Hurts during Week 2's win over the Minnesota Vikings sparked this change in the offense.

“It's been so inconsistent each and every week and I go back to before the—I can't say argument or maybe the complaint from A.J. Brown about not being more involved in the offense and getting the ball,” McNabb said. “I'm seeing offensive play calls are being more catered to try to feature instead of establishing a tempo and a consistency from running the football, play action game, quick game to be able to spread the ball around. DeVonta Smith, I don't care what nobody say, he ain't getting involved in this offense.

A.J. Brown refuted McNabb's comments, saying, “With all due respect I will repeat, that conversation was not about targets. Two friends bumped heads about something and moved on and if you feel that way, keep that to yourself because the media is going to hold on to everything you say. Out all of people you should know better.”

Brown is most likely pointing out that Donovan McNabb should know because he butt heads with star receiver Terrell Owens at times, and those talks got blown out of proportion as well.