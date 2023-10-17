The NFL no longer has an undefeated team after six weeks of football action. Jalen Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles just could not convert on their passes and reach the end zone a lot against the New York Jets. Despite huge performances from D'Andre Swift and AJ Brown, they got dealt their first loss of the season. A notable play that would have sealed the game early on was when Hurts darted the ball all the way to DeVonta Smith. The wide receiver just dropped the ball and may have cost them the win despite the time on the clock. He outlined what was going on in his mind during it in his latest statement, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports.

“Nah, I just f***ing dropped them. Gotta be better,” the Eagle wide receiver declared. DeVonta Smith also revealed that there is nothing much to take away from this experience except for the obvious, “Ain’t nothing to learn. Catch the damn ball.”

Smith ended the game with 44 receiving yards on five receptions. His 8.8 average yardage per play leaves much to be desired but the other Eagles stepped up. Jalen Hurts mostly got help from AJ Brown. Brown notched 131 receiving yards on just seven receptions. His ability to catch the ball and just run away with it netted him an average of 18.7 yards after every target placed on him.

The Eagles' loss to the Jets for the first time in NFL history has got to be a wake-up call. Will they be able to do better against a hot Miami Dolphins squad?