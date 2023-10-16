On Sunday, AJ Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season on the road against the New York Jets. Although Brown put together a very solid afternoon, the Eagles offense as a whole struggled en route to the 20-14 loss.

After the game, Brown broke down what went wrong and what the loss means for the Eagles going forward.

“We are holding each other accountable. We will grow from it,” said Brown, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We have a standard here. We didn’t play to our standard. We have to hold each other accountable.”

Against the Jets, AJ Brown had one of his best games of the season up to date, hauling in seven receptions for 131 yards. However, quarterback Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles offense largely struggled against an impressive Jets defensive unit. Hurts completed 28 of 45 pass attempts for 280 yards, one touchdown, and a whopping three interceptions.

Hurts also led the team in rushing yards with 47 yards on eight attempts. The loss moves the Eagles to 5-1 on the season. Although Philadelphia had been undefeated heading into Sunday's game, there were concerns about their red zone offense and their inability to capitalize on long drives at times.

Those concerns manifested themselves against the Jets. Thankfully for the Eagles, the NFL's other undefeated team, the San Francisco 49ers, also lost on Sunday, meaning that Philadelphia didn't lose any ground in the overall NFC standings. The Eagles will look to get back in the win column on October 22 against the Miami Dolphins.