The team also revealed injured wide receiver Julio Jones' status for Sunday's game.

The Philadelphia Eagles are expecting a trio of recently hobbled receivers to return for their Week 12 matchup against the Buffalo Bills according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Julio Jones have all been removed from the injury report and are ready to go for Sunday's 4:25 PM EST matchup.

A.J. Brown suffered a thigh injury in the Eagles Week 11 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, although he didn't miss any playing action. DeVonta Smith, meanwhile, sat out Eagles' practice on Friday due to a knee injury that isn't believed to be serious or cause him to miss time. In addition, Julio Jones (knee) was a full participant in team practices on Thursday and Friday.

The Eagles' fearsome offensive attack has scored 273 points in 10 games this season, which ranks 7th most in the NFL. The team's 15 receiving touchdowns are tied with the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 13th best in the league.

Brown leads the team with 1,013 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions. DeVonta Smith is second on the team in receiving yards with 632 yards and four touchdowns. Veteran receiver Julio Jones, meanwhile, has been used scarcely in the four games he has appeared, totaling 16 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The 9-1 Eagles currently hold the NFC's number one playoff spot and the coveted Round One bye but have a gauntlet of opponents coming up. Following Sunday's game with Buffalo is a home matchup with the second-seeded San Francisco Giants, followed by a road matchup with the fifth-seeded 8-3 Dallas Cowboys.